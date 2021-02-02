DP Ruto in panic as deep state plans to criminalise Hustler movement, terms it security threat!

By Dennis Itumbi via FB
Dear Useless and seemingly biased National Cohesion and Integration Commission & Kielewele / BBI Stalwarts like MP Koinange Someone…
Here is an Early Notice.
Like Martin Luther King, I submit that If this proposal becomes law, I will WILLINGLY break it.
Hustler is a LIFESTYLE, you cannot CRIMINALIZE it.
It is ASPIRATIONAL – We Must DREAM!
You did NOT criminalize it when we were discussing the comfort of entitlement.
You will NOT criminalize it when we are discussing Enterprise.
As you Criminalize Hustler – 14m of them are now listed pale CRB.
As you Criminalize Hustler an innocent differently abled Hustler was killed by a speeding car headed to Sagana State Lodge to sing Hossana BBI and the Police have ignored the Hustler and are busy protecting the politician.
Accidents happen. I would have no problem if it was an accident properly redressed. But this was just Impunity, Hit and Run and then seek Derp State to clear the cars. Unacceptable!
#JusticeForNderitu
Mtawacha za Ovyo.
Kumbe hii BBI is just to stop The Hustler from sitting on the table?
Hii you will have to create a Jail to accommodate Millions of Us.
That I Promise You. Dear Hon. Koinange Someone.
So, Help Me God.
#HustlerNation
