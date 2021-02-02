DP Ruto in panic as deep state plans to criminalise Hustler movement, terms it security threat!

By Dennis Itumbi via FB

Dear Useless and seemingly biased National Cohesion and Integration Commission & Kielewele / BBI Stalwarts like MP Koinange Someone…

Here is an Early Notice.

Like Martin Luther King, I submit that If this proposal becomes law, I will WILLINGLY break it.

Hustler is a LIFESTYLE, you cannot CRIMINALIZE it.

It is ASPIRATIONAL – We Must DREAM!

You did NOT criminalize it when we were discussing the comfort of entitlement.

You will NOT criminalize it when we are discussing Enterprise.

As you Criminalize Hustler – 14m of them are now listed pale CRB.

As you Criminalize Hustler an innocent differently abled Hustler was killed by a speeding car headed to Sagana State Lodge to sing Hossana BBI and the Police have ignored the Hustler and are busy protecting the politician.

Accidents happen. I would have no problem if it was an accident properly redressed. But this was just Impunity, Hit and Run and then seek Derp State to clear the cars. Unacceptable!

#JusticeForNderitu

Mtawacha za Ovyo.

Kumbe hii BBI is just to stop The Hustler from sitting on the table?

Hii you will have to create a Jail to accommodate Millions of Us.

That I Promise You. Dear Hon. Koinange Someone.

So, Help Me God.

#HustlerNation