DP Ruto in Panic as activist Okiya Omtata set to contest for Nairobi governor, to mess Margret Wanjiru clear chance

OKIYA OMTATA is a renowned civil rights activist

The man can’t sit down and watch any injustice happen. He has stood up for justice for decades now

On several occasions, he has taken the authorities head-on and challenged various decisions by the government, in court.

Other “activists” are known T9s in a sheepskin, but Okiya has never attempted to swim the tribal waters

He has attracted admiration and praise from Kenyans for his quest for a just society, as the only man to stand with the people each time the government ejects it’s horse pipe to urinate on mwananchi and/or their taxes.

I hear he has thrown his hat on the ring to contest the Nairobi governorship. In the pack of hyenas contesting the seat, including Wanjiru Kamangu, he is the most suitable based on his track record as a known anti-graft tsar

Kenyans know him too well. They’ve been praising him everywhere in these streets. Will they vote him?

The love we have for him is very sandak. When we go to vote, we will practice our age-old tradition. We will leave our brains at home and vote for another Wanjiru acrobat to continue Sonko’s legacy

When results stream in, Okiya Omtata will be competing spoilt votes neck to neck as it happened when he contested the Busia senatorial seat

The love you hear about Prof Kibwana, Dr Kituyi etc are all plastic

Why lie, when we can say the truth?

Will Nairobians Vote for the human rights defender?

VIVA CHRISTMAS my fellow Hoof-Eaters