DP Ruto in Panic as activist Okiya Omtata set to contest for Nairobi governor, to mess Margret Wanjiru clear chance

OKIYA OMTATA is a renowned civil rights activist
The man can’t sit down and watch any injustice happen. He has stood up for justice for decades now
On several occasions, he has taken the authorities head-on and challenged various decisions by the government, in court.
Other “activists” are known T9s in a sheepskin, but Okiya has never attempted to swim the tribal waters
He has attracted admiration and praise from Kenyans for his quest for a just society, as the only man to stand with the people each time the government ejects it’s horse pipe to urinate on mwananchi and/or their taxes.
I hear he has thrown his hat on the ring to contest the Nairobi governorship. In the pack of hyenas contesting the seat, including Wanjiru Kamangu, he is the most suitable based on his track record as a known anti-graft tsar
Kenyans know him too well. They’ve been praising him everywhere in these streets. Will they vote him?
The love we have for him is very sandak. When we go to vote, we will practice our age-old tradition. We will leave our brains at home and vote for another Wanjiru acrobat to continue Sonko’s legacy
When results stream in, Okiya Omtata will be competing spoilt votes neck to neck as it happened when he contested the Busia senatorial seat
The love you hear about Prof Kibwana, Dr Kituyi etc are all plastic
Why lie, when we can say the truth?
Will Nairobians Vote for the human rights defender?
VIVA CHRISTMAS my fellow Hoof-Eaters
Anonymous says
NO. He is representing us well from where he is now. That will be wasting him.
Julius Okara says
He should team with Miguna Miguna
Anonymous says
Oh they used to say Railla is best in opposition simply because they did not want him near centre of power. The same will be said about Omitatah simply because Sonko was removed because of some sinister Agenda. The greed cabals have an interest with Nairobi. Each one should know that we all suffered under colonial rule and it is not a write for others to feel that leadership and plundering of the country’s resources is their tight because they fought for independence. A time is rife when we should rise above tribal cocoons and elect the right people. Laws should be enacted not to allow the state and its agent from interfering with electoral matters. It is sad to note that IEBC is not an independent body anymore because it had been infiltrated by secret agents. If one I’d in doubt then ask Dr. Akombe
Anonymous says
Good luck Omtata, the bad luck is having the big matato as your deputy. Your lost even before you started – for the fraudsters clown to have a chance of winning the seat to loot nairobi county dry as the abyss regime from abyss.