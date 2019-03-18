DP Ruto humiliated as Statehouse directs CS Matiangi to take charge of Drought and relief

Hunger in Turkana: Rare photo of DP Ruto with CSs accused of looting 21billons for dams discusing drought

Matiangi to take charge on famine and drought situation in the country. To direct gk machinery to take charge. Convene voluntary ngos and agencies and smartly take sting from tangawizi looters- reads in part a brief advisory from Statehouse to the Politiburo members.

Ealier today the herebelow report was filed in which DP Ruto chaired a cabinet response team meeting. Well, an internal communication indicates CS Matiangi will take over and DP Ruto can go on with his hate campaigns against Raila, Uhuru and DCI for vowing to wage war against those who looted 21billion meant for crucial dams in North Rift where the drought has hit most resulting to deaths in Baringo and Turkana

Deputy President William Ruto says the government is in control of the ongoing drought situation ravaging sections of the country, hence, there should be no cause for alarm.

Speaking in Nairobi at a media briefing, Ruto on Monday said the government has released Ksh.2 billion for the supply of food and water to about 1.1 million Kenyans affected by the ongoing drought situation.

“This morning, the government of Kenya has approved Ksh. 2 billion to be spent within this week in water tracking, making sure that boreholes and waterpumps are working,” said Ruto.

The deputy president maintained that there is enough food in the country to feed the Kenyans affected by hunger, adding that “this year’s situation is better.”

“It is important to state that the situation we have this year is better than the situation we had last year and the year before,” said the DP.

“There should be no cause for alarm at the moment, the government has put in place both at the county and national level interventions to manage the current drought. We will work together with partners such as the United Nations agency and all other friendly institutions to ensure we don’t have any casualties as a result of this drought.”