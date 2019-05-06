Shame: Angry, bitter DP Ruto clings on Raila’s name to defend corruption

Deputy President William Ruto hit out at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for not following through on the fight against corruption.

He was speaking at Kigari, Embu County during a thanksgiving prayer service for Manyatta MP John Muchiri that was held on Sunday.

He accused Odinga of failing to appear in court to testify against Former Internal Security Minister Chris Murungaru, who had sued Ex-PS John Githongo for implicating him the Anglo Leasing scandal.

DP Ruto told the gathering that Raila had skipped court sessions over seven times, leaving Githongo to incur damages of Ksh27 million awarded to Murungaru.

“Sasa yule Githongo ako na shida. Ameambiwa alipe shillingi million 27 kwa sababu jamaa mwingine alimdanganya akamwambia ‘niko na ushahidi ya ufisadi kwa huyu mtu’…saa hii ameambiwa alete evidence na yule mwenye kumwambia ako na ushahidi alitoroka (Now Githongo is in trouble. He has been ordered to pay Ksh27 million because the person who told him he had evidence of corruption abandoned him),” Ruto told the congregation.

Ruto advised the former premier that before traversing the country exposing graft, he should remember that he bailed out on the government’s anti-corruption whistleblower.

In 2015, Odinga had sworn an affidavit to testify against the former Internal Security Minister.

He claimed that Murungaru had stopped attending meetings of a cabinet sub-committee on anti-corruption when his name was mentioned with regard to the Anglo Leasing scandal.

“In the said committee meeting (Cabinet sub-committee on anti-corruption) the plaintiff’s name (Murungaru) was mentioned severally, and adversely so with regard to Anglo Leasing and other security-related contracts. He even subsequently stopped attending the said meetings,’’ Raila told the court in his affidavit.

In his defence, Murungaru argued that the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which was then chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Leader of official Opposition, found no evidence of wrongdoing on his part.