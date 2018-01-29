BREAKING: DP Ruto HECKLED Badly By Langata Residents #KijijiFireTradgedy

Deputy President William Ruto was on Monday afternoon heckled by Lang’ata residents after he paid an impromptu visit to Kijiji slums, where an inferno left 4 dead and thousands homeless.

The residents disrupted the DP after he apparently mentioned that Governor Mike Sonko had deployed fire extinguishers to the area.

Ruto was forced to cut short his address as the people shouted him down.



The Sunday night fire took hours before it could be completely put out because the fire engines on site were ‘ill equipped.’

”The response time was quick but unfortunately the fire fighting engines didn’t have water. We can have the best equipment but without water there is nothing we can do,” area MP, Nixon Korir said during a phone interview with KTN.

Meanwhile governor Mike Sonko has on the other hand dismissed County Director in Charge of Fire Department, Brian Chunguli Kisali.

”Reports reaching this office indicate that you did not carry out your duties and responsibilities as required of you as the officer in charge of Fire and Rescue services… Your team lacked direction and coordination resulting into deaths and loss of property due to mismanagement of the fire disaster,” reads Sonko’s dismissal letter.

