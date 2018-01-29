BREAKING: DP Ruto HECKLED Badly By Langata Residents #KijijiFireTradgedy

Deputy President William Ruto was on Monday afternoon heckled by Lang’ata residents after he paid an impromptu visit to Kijiji slums, where an inferno left 4 dead and thousands homeless.
The residents disrupted the DP after he apparently mentioned that Governor Mike Sonko had deployed fire extinguishers to the area.
Ruto was forced to cut short his address as the people shouted him down.
The Sunday night fire took hours before it could be completely put out because the fire engines on site were ‘ill equipped.’
”The response time was quick but unfortunately the fire fighting engines didn’t have water. We can have the best equipment but without water there is nothing we can do,” area MP, Nixon Korir said during a phone interview with KTN.
Meanwhile governor Mike Sonko has on the other hand dismissed County Director in Charge of Fire Department, Brian Chunguli Kisali.
”Reports reaching this office indicate that you did not carry out your duties and responsibilities as required of you as the officer in charge of Fire and Rescue services… Your team lacked direction and coordination resulting into deaths and loss of property due to mismanagement of the fire disaster,” reads Sonko’s dismissal letter.
Comments
Anonymous says
MEMBERS OF NATIONAL YOUTH SERVICE ARE SLUMS’ SPIES FOR THE CARTELS RULING KENYA AND OTHER AFRICAN COUNTRIES WITH MASSIVE SLUMS IN THE CONTINENT!
THIS IS ONE OF THE METHODS FOR CONTROLLING THE POOR AFRICANS!
Qben sang says
This was not DP fault but afire accident he was coming there as any one Else to console the victims,,TUESHIMU VIONGOZI JAMENI
Moses Kuria says
As the DP, they should not create disasters and pretend to be consoling/condoling with the slam dwellers.
Anonymous says
Those are shithole act in trying to show they care but in actual fact they don’t give a dum: can they connect the electric power cos it will be more than 24hrs without electricity or his cutting deals to supply those useless concrete pole made with looted taxes and the missing in action eurobond.
Anonymous says
The same government sent their evil agents to burn their slums in order to disgrace Raila A Odinga This was a government ploy Dp Ruto is a bitch shithole .Kenyans should not accept nonsense from Dp conspiracy. Raila will be sworn Tomorrow and everything will be okey.
Anonymous says
ruto sio kiongozi
100% says
ruto is a society cannibal
Anonymous says
ruto alikuwa anaenda kunyakua hilo shamba ndo maana akakataliwa
nasa says
xx maneno yake itatusaidia ama
Anonymous says
Nairobi county wanainchi wameamua kuwa Ruto sio kiongozi