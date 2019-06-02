Raila departs for London and Russia for week long official tour, Ruto to meet Waititu, Khalwale

Kenya’s supreme leader, the people’s president Raila Odinga is in London today to deliver a key note speech at the Royal Institute of diplomacy popularly knwn as Chatham house and will later head to Russia where he is set to attend an economic forum at the invitation of President Putin’s government. As Raila departs for London, bitter, petty DP Ruto will be meeting Governor Ferdinard Waititu and former Kakamega governor, the villagish Boni Khalwale to scheme on the next tanga tanga rallies.

Hereis the brief statement released by his secretariat to news outlets;



H.E Raila Odinga leaves the country this evening for a visit to the United Kingdom and Russia.

Mr. Odinga is scheduled to speak at the Chatham House on the Legacy of the former UN Secretary General the late Dr. Kofi Annan.

The memorial event runs between 3rd and 4th June in London.

From London, Mr. Odinga will travel to St. Petersburg, Russia for the St. Petersburg Economic Conference at the invitation of the Russian government.

He will address sessions on gobal Energy Sector Challenges and Opportunities, the Russia-Africa Business Dialogue focusing on Investment and Trade and Building a Network of High-Quality Roads.

Mr. Odinga will be away for slightly over a week.

He is accompanied by Nyando MP Mr. Jared Okello.

Dennis Onyango

June 1, 2019.

