DP Ruto, Governor Waiguru Voted Worst Thieves According to IPSOS SYNOVATE

A new survey by IPSOS Synovate has found Deputy President William Ruto and Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru were the most corrupt leaders in Kenya.

The damning 2018 IPSOS report on graft, released on Wednesday, August 22, showed Kenyans strongly believed the deputy president was the most corrupt leader in the country, followed closely by Waiguru with indicators of 33% and 31% respectively.

According to the survey, some 32% of Kenyans also believed corruption was the biggest problem in the country and The survey further revealed 82% of Kenyans were aware of at least one graft scandal by July 2018, up from 65% in June 2016.

51% of Kenyans strongly believed that the president was sincere in the ongoing fight against corruption and impunity.