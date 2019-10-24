DP Ruto extends 2022 campaigns, returns to Kisii county in less than a week

In what now seems to be his strategy to inherit Gusii voting block from ODM leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto will yet again return to Gusii.

Last week, Dr Ruto was the chief guest at Kisii National Polytechnic graduation where he steered off politics contrary to expectations of many.

For two years, Ruto has made a total of 23 trips to Kisii and Nyamira Counties, targeting influential leaders from the vote rich region.

And on Thursday, North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko confirmed Ruto’s planned trip to Nyamira as he seeks to stamp authority in the region.

Mr Nyamoko, who also chairs the Gusii Parliamentary Group team, said the trip will focus on empowering youths and the Church.

At Nyamira, Dr Ruto will land at Magwagwa where he will fundraise for a Bodaboda group before going to Tente SDA Church in the neighbouring West Mugirango.

Ruto visited Nyamira in June this year. During that time, his team lost Borabu MP Ben Momanyi and Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi to Dr Fred Matiang’i’s camp.

The interior minister has been making inroads within the region in what is believed to be a plot to venture into national politics in future.