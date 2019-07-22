DP Ruto EXPOSED for his continuous lies on live TV

Kenyans have been angered by continous lies from the deputy president William Ruto.

The second in command said that they will build 11 stadia by early next year.

Here are some comments from Kenyans:

William Ruto has promised Kenyan youths 2mollion jobs in 12 months. This man though. #RutoTheLiar — Hon Lee Makwiny (@leemakwiny) July 22, 2019

Ruto should look in the mirror and deal with his many ghosts. The ghosts that want to kill him😁The biggest enemy to Uliam Ruto is Uliam Ruto, who also happens to be the biggest impediment to sustainable peace and development in 🇰🇪! #RutoTheLiar — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) July 22, 2019

You need a phd to lie this fluently. #RutoTheLiar https://t.co/ZAAhvjNCMX — King Fred Asira (@KingFredAsira) July 22, 2019

"To punish Uhuru Kenyatta for failing us, we will elect DP Ruto as the nest president." ~ Said a person without a brain.#RutoTheLiar — Victor Mochere (@VictorMochere) July 22, 2019

Ruto "I have not said anywhere that I will continue campaigning." Ann "But you said we are preparing for Jesus coming even though we're not sure when?" Ruto "Those are lies created by the media"#RutoTheLiar — King Fred Asira (@KingFredAsira) July 22, 2019

I don't understand how SGR is a huge success story to #RutoTheLiar

Read SGR by the numbers – some unpleasant arithmetic by @DavidNdii to get facts right.

https://t.co/o0oqoQ7NV9 — Micheal Wanga (@MichealWanga) July 22, 2019

Ruto’s string of lies and denials which he later owns up to when cornered are well documented. It is only a visitor to Kenya that would not recall the Muteshi land saga and Weston Hotel ownership denials which he later owns up #RutoTheLiar — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) July 22, 2019

If Ruto is lying this much as DP… Imagine Ruto as the president! #RutoTheLiar — Teddy Nelson (@YouthKenyan) July 22, 2019

Kenya has continued to discharge 12,000 graduates to the job market with less than 10% being employed by the government. #RutoTheLiar https://t.co/GxNU77jjCT — Mkenya Halisi (@AderaJacob) July 22, 2019

Ann: Statistics show that SGR is making huge losses. Ruto: That's fake news! Go home and do your homework 😂 😂 😂 #RutoTheLiar — Teddy Nelson (@YouthKenyan) July 22, 2019