DP Ruto errand boy Kiborek Reuben charged with Rape, ate underage daughter of a Minister

A Personal Assistant to Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui was on Thursday arraigned in court facing defilement charges.

Reuben Kiborek, who was arrested on December 23 and detained at Bondeni Police Station was accused of allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.



According to the charge sheet, Kiborek is accused of committing the criminal act at a five start hotel within Nakuru County.

Kiborek who was before Senior Resident Magistrate Yvonne Khatambi at the Nakuru Law Court was charged with two counts defilement and alternative indecent act.

He denied the charges and was freed on a Ksh.300,000 cash bail and the case is set to be mentioned on January 18, 2019.