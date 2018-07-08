DP Ruto Eats Humble Pie, Says He is Ready to Work with Raila in 2022

Deputy President William Ruto has said he is willing and ready to work with erstwhile ally turned nemesis Raila Odinga.

“I am willing and ready to work with Raila Odinga , I must work with all leaders,” he said during an interview when asked if he was willing to work with the ODM leader in regards to 2022 succession plans.

He also admitted his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta did not consult him over the handshake.

‘Uhuru asked me about the handshake, I hear people say I was not in the know but again the president is free to make his own personal decision,he consults with me on some,’ the DP said.

He further revealed that he will support whoever jubilee nominates as it presidential candidate in 2022 even if its not him saying he is content with the political milestone he has achieved so far.

“I have come from very far, if my career ends as the deputy president, I will be proud and thank God considering my background.’

This comes even as Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi said Raila Odinga will be on the ballot in 2022.

Atandi was reacting to remarks by DP William Ruto allies that they will “send Raila home for good before 2022”.

The MP told off the critics saying no one in Ruto’s campaign can match Raila’s political game.

“Raila will retire from politics at his own volition and that is why we in ODM can’t entertain reckless statements from any quarter about his retirement,” Atandi said.