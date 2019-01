Well, the man who is under siege for trying to brew rebelion against his boss in Central Kenya has resorted to stalking supreme leader Raila Odinga in the hope that he might strike a chemistry and may be get an easy access to the president to slow down his much anticipated downfall (Ruto’s downfall) as Mt Kenya mafia dig deeper.

Ruto who is accused of massive looting donated a brand new car to the new Kisumu catholic archbishop in the hope that he may be forgiven and cleansed