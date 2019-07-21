Kenya Today

DP Ruto cornered on K24 TV interview, lies again, refuses to confirm assassination claims

DP Ruto was cornered by K24 TV anchor Ann Kiguta in an interview that was watched by millions of Kenyans. DP Ruto was forced lie again on national TV and even went ahead to refuse to answer questions. Ruto refused to confirm assassination claims and that he was a target of Statehouse operatives who have vowed to block his 2022 presidential bid.

DP Ruto changed tune on his attack on CS Raphael Tuju and said he was within his rights to associate with Raila Odinga. The DP also refused to disclose his wealth a sign that his filings are either wrong/fake and that he was uncortable to disclose his wealth for fear of causing uproar among the poor in the country.

DP Ruto also for the first time cleared the air on failed promises to Kenyans he made about 6 stadia during the 2017 campaigns.
The second in command who was speaking on K24 TV said that they will build 11 stadia by early next year a point that got most Kenyans talking on how they are lied to by politicians.

Ruto also said that they will create 2 million jobs for Kenyans in the next year.

