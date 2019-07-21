DP Ruto cornered on K24 TV interview, lies again, refuses to confirm assassination claims

DP Ruto was cornered by K24 TV anchor Ann Kiguta in an interview that was watched by millions of Kenyans. DP Ruto was forced lie again on national TV and even went ahead to refuse to answer questions. Ruto refused to confirm assassination claims and that he was a target of Statehouse operatives who have vowed to block his 2022 presidential bid.

DP Ruto changed tune on his attack on CS Raphael Tuju and said he was within his rights to associate with Raila Odinga. The DP also refused to disclose his wealth a sign that his filings are either wrong/fake and that he was uncortable to disclose his wealth for fear of causing uproar among the poor in the country.

DP Ruto also for the first time cleared the air on failed promises to Kenyans he made about 6 stadia during the 2017 campaigns.

The second in command who was speaking on K24 TV said that they will build 11 stadia by early next year a point that got most Kenyans talking on how they are lied to by politicians.

By the end of 2017, 7 stadiums were supposed to have been completed, 2 yrs later not even 1 is complete but we are being told now is actually 11 stadiums to be completed by the end of the year. Ruto is a joke #RutoOnPunchline — Bethuel (@BethuelOngeti) July 21, 2019

How does someone with a doctorate end up being so dumb by believing in his own Bull sh*t…Kenyans let's open our eyes and this that this guy doesn't deserve to be anyone's president #RutoOnPunchline — Brian Mwangi 🇰🇪 (@mwangi_rayan) July 21, 2019

Is so sad that deputy president of kenya can decide to be a liar on national Tv!! Ruto is turning out as the chief priest of fake news and propaganda #RutoOnpunchline. — Pascal W Modiangi (@PModiangi) July 21, 2019

From 2017-2019, 9 stadias were promised none has been constructed! Ruto is promising us 11 stadias in a span of 1 year! 😂😂Ruto can really lie #RutoOnPunchline — Denzin 🇰🇪 (@Denzinoh) July 21, 2019

In Kenya, there is nothing called integrity, merit and professionalism but ethnicity. In fact, it's the corrupt who are glorified and elevated to higher positions. DP Ruto running for President is not a shocker though! Tyranny of numbers!#RutoOnPunchline — Mohamed Ali (@saman_mohamed77) July 21, 2019

Ruto also said that they will create 2 million jobs for Kenyans in the next year.

#RutoOnPunchline, have keenly watched it in it's entirety and can conclusively say,,, hii gava hutubeba ujinga mbaiya,,, Ati pesa ya stadia ndio tulitumia second election. Bure kabisa. — K.E.N (@kenkajei) July 21, 2019

Liars tend ato think everyone lies #rutoonpunchline A Brave liar, ati 1m jobs Annually, 11 Stadia By end of next year! phthoo! awuoro! iwe ni wan nyitindo? @asamoh — Josev Ledamah (@Olesemeyioi) July 21, 2019

#RutoOnPunchline This was the most useless show ever, total waste of time! Ruto did his usual mockery of Kenyan taxpayers & Anne Kiguta played along like the Githeri Media they are. Ruto even went ahead to promise 2 Million Jobs, 11 Stadiums.. Lakini William anatubebanga aje??!! pic.twitter.com/7Ywz1UDplc — arif (@Mofah_KE) July 21, 2019

Ruto has a mastery of trickery and deceit.He says things that seem true to the dumb.The elite are shocked#RutoOnPunchline — Jeneralii Zack Oanda (@oanda_zack) July 21, 2019

@WilliamsRuto first it was 5…. then 9 and now 11…. Kenyans are tired of this joke😉😉😉😉 @AnneKiguta let's wait and see 😁😁😁😁#RutoOnPunchline — Mohamud Ahmed (@Mohamud87086250) July 21, 2019

William we all knew that you lied on stadia issue bt please this tym round we need the eleven stadia #RutoOnPunchline — kelvin naj (@kelvinnjugunah) July 21, 2019

A PhD holder can’t give source of his data. Hahahahaha you see why I saw Ruto is a fraud. #RutoOnPunchline — Rein (@Asamoh_) July 21, 2019

This guy Ruto is a real enigma- how he lies with a straight face i hv no idea.There were 6 stadiums to be completed by 2017-he then promised 9 instead to be completed in 2yrs.He now says they will build 11 ;to be completed by this year.Sounds like pie in the sky.#RutoOnPunchline — Akino (@danielakino12) July 21, 2019