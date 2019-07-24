DP Ruto Condole with Peter Kenneth in Gatanga

They say that your grief path is yours alone, and no one else can walk it, and no one else can understand it.

However, Kenya’s Deputy President (DP), William Ruto, broke the mould, on Tuesday evening, when he made his way to Gatanga, Murang’a County, to condole with Peter Kenneth.

The former Presidential aspirant’s 86-year-old mother, Rahab Wambui Muhuni, passed away on July 18, 2019, at Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi, following a long illness.

The country’s second in command joined his close friend in hymn songs, during the mini-memorial service where the recently departed, Ms Muhuni, was showered with glowing tributes.

In his address, DP Ruto reiterated his, as well as his family’s sincere condolences, following Ms Muhuni’s demise.

“Poleni sana from my wife and children and from many of the friends whom I’ve talked to, we are truly in remorse because of what happened to your mum,” a melancholic Ruto remarked.

He went on to elaborate on the cruel nature of grief, especially when it comes to losing one’s parent.

“I know that a parent, however old, is so dear to one, and it’s not easy to accept, even when the reality is so clear. So to you and your family, we want to say poleni sana for the loss of your mum,” he added.

DP Ruto then went on to congratulate PK (as Peter Kenneth is popularly referred to), for the dilligent nature in which he took care of his late mother.

Murang’a Governor, Francis Mwangi wa Iria, also present at the visitation, echoed DP Ruto’s sentiments during his address, going on to add that it was the child’s duty to ensure that their parents lived a fulfilling and joyous life, during their twilight years.

In her Kirwara village in Gatanga, the residents mourned her as they remembered how she attended community and church functions.