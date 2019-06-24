DP Ruto shared intelligence over plot by Mt Kenya leaders to kill him- DIC Kinoti reveals

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has now confirmed that Deputy President William Ruto indeed called him saying his life was in danger.

This comes hours after four Cabinet Secretaries were Monday morning summoned to the DCI headquarters over an alleged plot to kill the DP in order to thwart his presidential ambitions.

Speaking to the press, Kinoti said DP Ruto was concerned about his livelihood being endangered, thereby forcing his office to summon the CSs.

Only three CSs showed up; Peter Munya (Trade), Joseph Mucheru (ICT), and Sicily Kariuki (Health), and addressed the press outside the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road rubbishing the claims of plotting to assassinate the DP following a circulating letter detailing an alleged meeting at Hotel La Mada on Thika Road with him (DP) as the main agenda.

They termed the claims as “wild” and “unsubstantiated,” further faulting the DP for not carrying out due diligence first.

“These are very serious allegations especially coming from the person of the stature of the deputy president occupying an extremely powerful and important office in this land,” said CS Munya who spoke on behalf of the group.

“I think it is irresponsible, unfair and intended to portray us in a very bad light so that we look like criminals who meet to plot criminal activities against him. It is also intended to injure our reputation as law abiding citizens.”

The trio also stated that they were, however, unable to record statements at the DCI since there was no written complaint besides the said phone call from the DP.

“The standard procedure is that if someone makes an allegation of that nature, he is required by law to record a statement; the deputy president has not recorded any statement,” stated Munya.