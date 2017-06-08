DP Ruto Behind Probe of Governor Mandago and Hon Sudi over Hate Speech by NCIC

DP Ruto has resorted to using his power to bring down governor Mandago and Hon Oscar Sudi . The two got into logger heads with DP after he sponsored rival candidates during the Jubilee nominations.
Although governor Mandago won the jubilee nominations, DP Ruto’s preffered candidate one Buzeki is running as an independent. THe DP is said to be working hard to bring Mandago and his surrogate hon Sudi down.
Both Mandago and Sudi have threatened to campaign for themselves and not Uhuru presidency.
Meanwhile National Cohesion and Integration Commission has launched probe on hate speech allegations against Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and MP Oscar Sudi.
Interior CS Joseph Nkaissery said they two will be charged if found guilty of having breached the law. A number of Nakuru leaders have warned politicians against spreading ethnic animosity among Kenyans ahead of the August 8 elections.
The leaders lashed out at Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi who have been accused of propagating hateful remarks during their recent rallies.
The governor and MP, who were nominated by Jubilee Party, allegedly made remarks perceived to be a threat to a certain community living in Uasin Gishu County if they vote for Zedekiah Bundotich, who is an independent governorship candidate.
Led by former Naivasha MP John Mututho, the Nakuru leaders called on the two to avoid raising unnecessary tension among various communities living in Uasin Gishu.
I will support Gov. Mandago at all cost. The DP had all along believed that he can cow every leader in the R/Valley and here comes Mandago, Sudi, Keter, Korir Cherangani MP) Prof. Sambili, and Isaac Ruto. The teem is rapidly swelling.
The So called” Mandago”he has been always deeply in love with tribalism nature in character to extent of threatening other communities,these is blackmail to jubilee but also top Kalenjin community in Uasin Gishu..
He has always found himself in wrongs sides when articulating thing is his administration in the year 2015 he authorized arrest and deportation of street children to Uganda Kenya boarder children perceived to belong to other communities.
Last year 2016 his county Askaris round up street children beating them forcing some to drown in ragging Sosiani River,these story appeared shocked international community after in featured in guardian newspapers.
His recent tribal and threats to communities which don’t support him will not add anything to his re election bid because county is bigger than him and people have already decided to vote him out no matter what.
.
yes go go mandago n the group.we know Mr .land is a dictator n will nva believes sm1 can topple him.all behind u arap mandago.
the dp should understand that not every Kenyans are with them: the only followers they have are looter and the help that no Christian can pray for them cos their fruits since stealing the election of 2013 to date is satanic.
Voter of rift valley should not support any project of satan.
Let there be change and change be there come 8/8/17.
we can’t have primitive looters ruling our nation for any longer. Cheers for that all voters.
very true
NASA is the project of satan, bt mandango must be probed coz he want to take us to the dark days of tribal division, kwani buzeki ni mkikuyu? He should not utter shit against a tribe….even if he is supporting Uhuru to he should be wise
NASA is the project of satan, bt mandango must be probed coz he want to take us to the dark days of tribal division, kwani buzeki ni mkikuyu? He should not utter shit against a tribe….even if he is supporting Uhuru to he should be wise ama aende NASA huko ndiko kuna mafala
NASA is the project of satan, na rift valley hatuwezi mwaga damu tena, bt mandango must be probed coz he want to take us to the dark days of tribal division, kwani buzeki ni mkikuyu? He should not utter shit against a tribe….even if he is supporting Uhuru to he should be wise ama aende NASA huko ndiko kuna mafala
gvn should let the people to decide on 8/8 but not creating any political utterances.
if mandago won fairly, then he shouldn’t be worried at all cost.
I see Buzeki carrying the day @7am.
iwe ni buzeki ama mandago muhimu ni amani u/g county,kamwe hatutaki umwagikaji wa damu tena,we have not forgotten that pain we underwent ten years ago….please politicians do your campaigns in peace na asiyekubali kushindwa si mshindani….rahia tukae radha round I hii
one can 2 better.