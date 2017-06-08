DP Ruto Behind Probe of Governor Mandago and Hon Sudi over Hate Speech by NCIC

DP Ruto has resorted to using his power to bring down governor Mandago and Hon Oscar Sudi . The two got into logger heads with DP after he sponsored rival candidates during the Jubilee nominations.

Although governor Mandago won the jubilee nominations, DP Ruto’s preffered candidate one Buzeki is running as an independent. THe DP is said to be working hard to bring Mandago and his surrogate hon Sudi down.

Both Mandago and Sudi have threatened to campaign for themselves and not Uhuru presidency.

Meanwhile National Cohesion and Integration Commission has launched probe on hate speech allegations against Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and MP Oscar Sudi.

Interior CS Joseph Nkaissery said they two will be charged if found guilty of having breached the law. A number of Nakuru leaders have warned politicians against spreading ethnic animosity among Kenyans ahead of the August 8 elections.

The leaders lashed out at Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi who have been accused of propagating hateful remarks during their recent rallies.

The governor and MP, who were nominated by Jubilee Party, allegedly made remarks perceived to be a threat to a certain community living in Uasin Gishu County if they vote for Zedekiah Bundotich, who is an independent governorship candidate.

Led by former Naivasha MP John Mututho, the Nakuru leaders called on the two to avoid raising unnecessary tension among various communities living in Uasin Gishu.

