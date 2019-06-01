DP Ruto ashamed, Crowd goes frenzy for Raila in Naroka

Kenya has two Presidents, Uhuru Kenyatta, the head of government and head of state and His Peckness Raila Odinga, the man who was sworn in as the duly elected people’s president.

Now, DP William Ruto recently caused a stir when he revealed that they will send Raila’s CV to the UK, so that he can be considered for the vacant position of Prime Minister to replace embattled Theresa May.

According to Ruto, Raila is a retired PM here in Kenya, and since the position was abolished from the constitution, he might need to use his experience elsewhere because he will not get it back any time soon.

“We have a retired PM, and because our constitution scrapped the position, we can send you his CV…,” the DP said during the National Prayer Breakfast at Safaripark hotel on Thursday.

Ruto’s joke was in response to another by Lord Micheal Hasting, the day’s keynote speaker. However, it instead sparked the all too familiar political fury: “I am sure you know the turmoil in our country…do you have a spare prime minister?,” asked Lord Hasting in jest.

But is Raila Odinga really a retired Prime Minister?

On Saturday, the whole nation was switched to the Madaraka Day Celebrations that were held at Narok Stadium in Narok County. President Uhuru Kenyatta led the government and other leaders among them Ruto and Raila Odinga in celebrating the Day Kenya earned its internal self-rule.

As it has been a norm since the new constitution came into being, only the President and his Deputy speak at National events. This means that people like Raila Odinga do not get the chance to speak.

Interestingly, Raila still got the loudest cheer when his name was mentioned in Narok on Saturday. Wananchi in Narok embarrassed Ruto as he stood to speak and mention everyone at the function. They cheered when Raila’s name was mentioned.

We hope Ruto will not try to donate the people’s president after what happened in Narok.