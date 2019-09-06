DP Ruto ally PS Susan Koech sacked after reshuffle by president Uhuru

Spokesperson’s Office

State House, Mombasa

6th September, 2019

Press Statement

Reorganization of Government

In order to enhance efficiency and service delivery, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kenya and the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, Hon Uhuru Kenyatta, CGH, has made the following changes in Government affecting Principal Secretaries:

1. Transferred Maj. Gen (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa from State Department for Defence to State Department for Public Works.

2. Transferred Ms Betty Maina from State Department for Industrialization to State Department for Environment and Forestry.

3. Transferred Dr Francis Owino from State Department for Public Service to State Department for Industrialization.

4. Transferred Mr Julius Korir from State Department for Infrastructure to State Department for Public Service.

5. Transferred Prof Dr Fred K Segor from State Department for Irrigation to State Department for Wildlife Services.

6. Transferred Dr Ibrahim Mohamed from State Department for Environment and Forestry to State Department for Defence.

7. Transferred Prof Paul Maringa from State Department for Public Works to State Department for Infrastructure.

8. Merged the State Department Crop Development with State Department for Agricultural Research to create the State Department for Crop Development and Agricultural Research.

9. Transferred Prof Hamadi Boga from State Department of Agricultural Research to State Department for Crop Development and Agricultural Research.

Kanze Dena-Mararo

State House Spokesperson