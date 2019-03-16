DP Ruto ally Oscar Sudi blames Murathe over Baringo rain ‘tender’ scandal

To buy one 50kgs bag of DAP fertilizer, you must sell at least three 90kgs bags of maize

Leaders come from God. Weren’t we told so?

Meanwhile, can someone tell us which company was awarded the tender to supply this year’s rain? Yesterday Oscar Sudi accused David Murathe is winning the Baringo rain tender but instead supplied nothing pocketing millions of tax payers money

“…it seems we have been cheated and the good DPP must swing in and arrest the culprit” Sudi was quoted

The temperatures are an all time high. We are literally baking

Out there it is too dusty that if dust was exportable, Soy would be the richest part of this universe

Cattle are the worst hit constituency and indeed they are suffering the most

Meanwhile, devolution CS, one Eugene Wamalwa, says Kenya’s problem isn’t hunger/starvation, but drought

How drought kills, is only known to the CS

Lastly, is anyone concerned that some of the people, from the Turkana community, listed as starving, actually own a herd of cattle?

Isn’t it wise to eat the animals first then only starve to death after slaughtering the last animal

Of what use can be a cow, to a dead man?

Sad that a county sitting on millions of barrels of oil, worth trillions of shillings, cannot afford food to nourish their starving souls

Great evening my fellow Southerners