DP Ruto’s ally Hon Didmus Barasa launches a black board, team Ruto jokes are a killer punch

Deputy President Dr William Ruto is known for launching several Projects across the Country, especially over the weekends.

Recently, the DP caused a stir on the internet when he launched a modern ICT facility with Old Computers.

He has also been accused of launching projects that ‘do not exist’, with the existing ones stalling shortly after launch.

Well, a photo of his ally, the Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa launching a blackboard in one of the schools caused a stir on Tuesday.

The Raila Odinga-led ODM Party Director of Communications Philip Etale took to twitter to post a mockery Congratulatory message to the Kimilili first term legislator.

“Omwami Didmus Barasa MP, Kimilili Constituency, congratulations for launching this black board. It will go a long way in helping pupils to enjoy learning. Hongera,” Posted Etale.

Kenyans on Twitter laughed off the project, with some accusing the MP of going round making Tanga Tanga noises to an extend that one could think he has build up another Thika Super Highway.

Some asked the MP if he needed some congratulations after carrying out the duties mandated to him by citizens.

However, the MP took a swipe, telling Etale off his projects. He argued that he had launched 12 classrooms, saying that Etale must have been misled by a witch Doctor.

