Exposed: How Governor Nanok ‘abducted’ a journalist for reporting corruption in Turkana county

Turkana County has remained to be the Country’s most funded county since devolution yet still the most starving 7 years later.
Billions of money have been pumped in the county with a population of less than 600,000 people, yet there is very little to account for.
Few weks ago, a Lowdwar-based Journalist attempting to expose Governor Josphat Nanok allegedly went into hiding a few days his sources were abducted.
Emmanuel Cheboit said the source identified as Benedictus Maraka was kidnapped in an attempt to make him recant his statement that the relief food had been stolen.
The journalist, speaking on the telephone from his hideout, said he went underground for fear the “hit men” might go for him. “I felt I was not safe after unknown people abducted a source who had narrated to me how the food disappeared. I fear for my life. This is not the first time journalists have been threatened here,” Mr Cheboit said.
The governor is now being accused of mistreating anyone who dares to point out any of dirty deals associated with him through his goons.
Last month, the governor who appeared before the County Public Accounts and Investment Committee to respond to audit queries, was hard-pressed to explain how the mistake escaped the attention of his financial officers.Auditor General Edward Ouko in his 2017/2018 report flagged up arithmetical errors in the county’s exchequer releases, noting that there was an unexplained variance of Sh789 million in the account books.
Nanok confidently went on to dismiss these figures calling it a mathematical error in the accounting books, and like every other county boss implicated in loss of funds, he has denied that no money has been lost.
#Nanokmustfall here is the TRACK RECORD of a second time governor. Here is why you must take a Red Vest and join the fight against Economic Sabotouers.
This is why Joseph Elegaan was abducted, taken to Nanok's home, beaten up and stripped off his Red vest. @bonifacemwangi pic.twitter.com/OiVideAeUC
— #BeyondZeroCorruption (@BettieWaShiro) June 5, 2019
