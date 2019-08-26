Dp Ruto ally Aisha jumwa cries foul after being dumped by Kilifi politicians

Fiery Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa has accused politicians from the Coast for dumping her.

Jumwa said the leaders, particularly from Kilifi County, have been standing with her as she fought off expulsion attempts from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), but abandoned her over her ambition for governor’s seat.

The vocal MP in May announced her bid to succeed incumbent Governor Amason Kingi who is serving his second and final term.

Among notable leaders who have lately not been seeing eye to eye with Jumwa are; Kilifi Woman Representative Gertrude Mbeyu, Magarini MP Michael Kingi, and his Kilifi North counterpart Owen Baya.

The trio had followed Jumwa to Deputy President William Ruto’s camp, but made an about-turn after ODM threatened to discipline them.

Baya, who faced similar accusations of rebellion against ODM, said he defended Jumwa from expulsion from the party since they both come from the same region.

Owen Baya maintained that even though he associated with Ruto for some time, his heart and loyalty is within Raila Odinga led ODM.

Baya has declared interest to succeed current ODM county boss Amason Kingi.