DP Ruto allies in panic over Murathe’s strong declaration after Friday’s Mt Kenya meeting

The ruling Jubilee party politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto have gone after the party’s vice chairman David Murathe over his utterances.

According to DP Ruto allies, Murathe’s continued utterances over his preferred presidential candidate ahead of 2022 is a gross misconduct, and they now want him to face a disciplinary action or just resign.

DP Ruto’s allies’ fury has been attracted by Murathe’s declaration that ODM leader Raila Odinga was Mt Kenya’s preferred candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Murathe’s assertions that DP Ruto should shelve his ambitions for the top seat has not gone down well with the DP’s allies, who challenged him to resign for bidding for an “outsider” to succeed the president.

Former National Assembly Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali who is a close ally of the DP on Sunday September 20, 2020 faulted Murathe over his endorsement of Raila.

According to Washiali, Murathe’s sentiments confirm that he has lost the legitimacy to run the party and that he should now resign.

The Mumias MP reiterated that Jubilee Party was formed through the dissolution of 13 political parties, while Raila’s National Super Alliance also has its affiliate partners and therefore it would be wrong for Murathe to dictate to them who the flag bearer would be.

Another ally of the DP who spoke to a local daily on condition of anonymity said Murathe’s sentiment was a move to give Raila supporters assurance following a meeting by Mt Kenya leaders at the weekend.

Belgut MP and Ruto ally Nelson Koech also scoffed at Murathe’s sentiments, saying nowhere do leaders sit in a boardroom in Nairobi and endorse a candidate.