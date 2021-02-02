DP Ruto allied MPs told to practice political tolerance, no “Makasiriko”

By Osumo Generali via FB

Political intolerance, juvenile acts and barbaric behaviours like what we witnessed in a funeral in Kisii is what will burn this country but we won’t allow them burn. We will deal with them with little mercy. I have few concerns to put across:

CONCERN 1 ~ If you truly believe you have numbers, why bother ferrying goons to cheer you and jeer your opponents in political gatherings? Why?

CONCERN 2 ~ If you have had your time to address a gathering, given all the peace, insulted, demeaned your opponents and supported your side. What is so difficult for your to rest your buttocks and listen to your opponents speak and tell you what you want to hear?

CONCERN 3 ~ How do you decide to stand up, sitting right behind your boss, heckle your opponent when speaking for more than 5 minutes, then jump over your boss’s head and run to attack your opponent infont of the dead, the church, the family to the dead, your elders and thousands of mourners?

CONCERN 4 ~ If at all you have to start a fight, why can’t you start a fight that you know you will win. How can you start a fight and end up being given a dog’s beating helplessly infront of your boss and thousands of the goons you ferried?

CONCERN 5 ~ When and where have you heard that people who shout can fight. You prepared for a shouting match and physical fights but placed the same people for a similar job. People who have loud mouths can’t fight. Next time please plan well.

All said and done let me remind those who have invested in violence that they are headed nowhere. They are investing in a game they are not good at. They are good on badmouthing but they want to mislead themselves to intimidating their opponents through chaos. They have tried twice and failed, they tried in Githurai, cried in Burma a day later, they tried in Kisii and cried 10 seconds later, next time they might cry before they attempt that suicidal act.

William Ruto should just sit down and change his strategy for 2022. His first card of chaos is working against him. He doesn’t have the numbers to put into war. The few he has are too weak to sustain even a 10 minutes battle. They can’t, let him assign them to shouting matches and recruit another team for fighting.

Shameless tangatanga, which can’t respect even the dead!