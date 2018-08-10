Governor Kidero’s Son Ronald Arrested Spends Night in Jail for selling Adulterated Fuel

The son of former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero Ronald Kidero was arrested last evening for selling adulterated fuel, just moments after the court released his father on bail.

He was briefly held at Central police station, before he was locked up at Gigiri police station for the night.

His father also spent the second night at Integrity Centre because his lawyers were not able to process his Sh2 million bail on time.

Ronald, who runs the Kidero Fundation,is associated with a petrol station along Kiambu Road.

“Someone complained that he fueled in that petrol station and his car got spoilt. We are likely to charge him with malicious damage to property,” a CID officer revealed

Earlier in the day, his father denied three counts of corruption-related offences.

Kidero was taken to court at about 9am, but took plea to the charges at 3.17pm because the prosecution was trying to arrest other suspects to be charged together with the former Governor.

Lead lawyer Tom Ojienda complained about inordinate delay in charging the former Nairobi City boss, saying it amounted to violation of his client’s rights.

He said the prosecution, through delaying tactics, denied his client an opportunity to seek bail at the point of arrest which is permissible under the law.

Trial magistrate Douglas Ogoti directed state agencies to ensure they register pleas by 8.30am every time they bring an accused to court.