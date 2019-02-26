Dont give DPP more money to fight graft, let him get 15 trillion hidden by dynasties abroad

Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has said that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has no moral authority to ask for funds in order to fight corruptions.

Hours after the office of the DPP revealed that his office needed Sh5 billion to fund its operations, Miguna came forth with his guns blazing and trashed the demands.

He asked the DPP to ensure he has repatriated funds hidden by some Kenyan politicians abroad before asking for more.

The lawyer listed President Uhuru Kenyatta, African Union’s High Representative for Infrastructure Development Raila Odinga, Former Presidents Daniel Arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki.



He also named Deputy President William Ruto, The late Nicholas Biwott, Muhoho Kenyatta, Former Governor Evans Kidero, Business tycoon Chris Kirubi and Joshua Kulei.

“Shs. 5 billion for what, Haji? Repatriate the Sh15 Trillion Uhuru Kenyatta, Moi, Kibaki, Raila Odinga, William Ruto, Biwott, Chris Kirubi, Joshua Kulei, Muhuho, Kidero Evans and other looters stashed in off-shore accounts before asking for more money,” he Tweeted.

The self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader also said that the war against corruption is headed nowhere since the big fish were being protected.

He challenged the DPP to go after the seven before asking for more funds to fight the vice before he leaves office.