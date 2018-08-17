BREAKING: Dolphin Hotel Accused Of Grabbing Indian Ocean In Mombasa Linked To DP Ruto’s Weston Hotel Limited

By MOHAMED AHMED

National Environment Management Authority (Nema) records show the application for extension and alteration of Dolphin Hotel that is allegedly encroaching on sea land was filed by Weston Hotel Limited.

A search by Nation on the Nema website revealed that the proposed extension was also approved by the environment watchdog under the application number NEMA/EIA/PSR/6347.

Government authorities on Friday swung into action to inspect the construction of the hotel a day after attack and arrest of Nation journalists who were covering the alleged land grabbing.

The National Construction Authority also gave the building a go-head under registration number 301031560016.

Mombasa Land executive Edward Nyale, Nema and rights activists toured the construction site.

The Mombasa County government and Nema were also put on the spot for failing to act on sea reclamation near the hotel and complaints of blocking of a beach access road.

The visits came as reports indicated some of the security personnel who assaulted journalists Karim Rajan and Laban Walloga were prison warders who have been offering 24-hour watch on the site.

Four police officers have been guarding the site operating in shifts of two.

Police sources revealed that the officers were contracted legally to guard the hotel.

“The beating of journalists and security offered at this hotel is a sign it is owned by a very powerful individual,” Muslim for Human Rights (Muhuri) chairman Khelef Khalifa said.

Mr Karim and Mr Walloga have recorded a statement over the assault and detention at Bamburi Police Station.

