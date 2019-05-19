Disturbing! Woman found dead in maize plantation in Homa bay county

A 33-year-old woman was on Saturday found murdered and her body dumped in her maize plantation at Rachong’ village in Homa Bay County after missing for two days.

The body of Margaret Achieng Odhiambo was found by her children at their maize farm about 600 meters from her house with blood oozing from the month.

Confirming the incident, West Kabuoch location Chief Joseph Otieno Ogur said the mother of nine was last seen on Thursday at around 9pm when she left home for a night vigil in the neighboring Omboo village.

According to the administrator, the widow could have been killed elsewhere and her body dumped in the farm by unknown assailants.

Mr. Ogur further stated that preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased could have been strangled to death, adding that the motive of the killing is yet to be established but that investigations are already underway.

The body of the deceased was moved to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.