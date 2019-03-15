Disturbing! Why a mother committed suicide days to her daughters’ wedding in Kiambu

A 70-year old grandmother from a village in Murang’a County has allegedly committed suicide by throwing herself into a pit latrine which was under construction.

The old lady identified as Damaris Wambui is said to have woken up at the wee hours of Thursday Morning and headed to the pit which was in the homestead, uncovered it and threw herself in.

The incident happened after the woman’s husband, who operates a shop at Kahuro shopping centre, left for work.This is according to the report given by the lead investigator.

The body was found by the grandchild at around 8 am after noticing that that the grandmother had been missing for a while.He found the pit uncovered and upon checking she found her grandmother in the hole and made a distress call to the neighbours.

The neighbours who responded to the distress call urged government to speed up investigations to unearth the cause of the death, describing the woman as peace loving.

An elder only identified as Kamau said the woman had no known quarrels with anyone and thus investigations as to what caused her death would be important.

But a close source who requested to talk on anonymity said there seemed to be a problem between the lady who was to wed with the slain business woman.

Her daughter’s dowry ceremony for her was scheduled for Saturday.