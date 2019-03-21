Disturbing! Meet Siaya Bishop who doubles as a mortuary attendant

Many people are known to engage in numerous jobs for a better income, and a man in Bondo is doing the same, but the kinds of jobs he does are what makes him unique.

35-year-old Stakus Owino works at the Bondo Sub County hospital morgue as a morgue attendant, his main job being looking after the bodies of the dead.

This requires him to put on a maroon uniform complete with gloves and gum boots as he walks through the corridors of the facility to and from his small office.

However, on Sundays, he wears a completely different robe, this time a priest robe, to the Israel Assembly Church where he is a Bishop.

He says that the two are almost connected, one being ushering people to God and the other entailing preparing them to go face their judgement before their creator.

“I love the word of God. It gives me the motivation to work. On weekends, I create time to go and preach,” he was quoted by the Thursday Standard.

However, he says that working in the morgue was never one of his desired, and was just like many others afraid of dead bodies, but financial constrains left him without an option.

“As a child I feared the dead, I could not even view a body,” he says,” adds the father of three who hails from Kojwach in Gem Sub County.