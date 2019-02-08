Disturbing! Kenyans appetite for sex gone high as Viagra tops most ordered drug online

Viagra is among the most ordered drugs on Kenya’s online pharmacy platforms due to the platform’s provision of anonymity.

Viagra is the brand name for sildenafil citrate and is used to treat erectile dysfunction.

The system commonly known as e-Pharmacy helps in the distribution of drugs to those who have no access to them, but need them.

They place an order online and the drugs are delivered to their doorstep through channels such as G4S and other offline partners.

Doctors warn viagra could have irreversible damage to someone’s eyes.

However, due to strict guidelines stipulated by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board over the selling of medicines and drugs regimes over the counter, not all drugs and medicines can be purchased from the portal.

According to Pfizer director of regional projects Patrick Holt, the business has thrived because of Kenya’s mobile connectivity and internet speeds.

“Kenya leads in phone internet traffic globally, faster internet in Africa and the Middle East, excellent WiFi hotspots and fast home delivery services. Presence of too many unregulated online pharmacies means everyone should be able to tell what is fake from what is genuine,” Holt said.

Kenyans have however been warned to be wary of such sites.

“This is a transnational organised crime. You will think they are taking care of you and yet you are susceptible to hacking because all your data is stored in their order profiles, hence may sell your data,” he said.