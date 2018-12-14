Police Boss I.G Boinnet’s driver commits suicide

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet’s driver, Anthony Lemayan Lenkisol committed suicide at Mwamba Estate in Narok town.

According to the Standard, the GSU officer was reportedly on sick leave at the time.

He allegedly used his Jericho Pistol to shoot himself dead placing the gun under his chin with the bullet exiting through his head.

Officers based at Narok Police Station, however, questioned why the deceased had been allowed to posses the gun which was against police standing orders.

“We don’t know why he was allowed to carry his gun when he proceeded on sick leave. We are trying to seek answers over the matter,” stated an officer.

The deceased’s brother, Evans Leteipa Maasai, noted that the family was not aware that the officer was on leave at the time the incidence took place.

Before his death, Lenkisol had appeared before a promotion board and was awaiting to be promoted into the next rank.

In October, the National Police Service introduced a new department tasked with assessing the psychological wellness of officers after a recent spike in police suicides.

The commission, christened National Police Service Counseling and Rehabilitation Centre, was tasked with addressing psychosocial stress issues likely to be experienced by officers in their line of duty.



A study had earlier identified mental illness caused by the nature of the job (handling crime scenes) depression and drug abuse as the major cause of the surge in military suicides.

