DISTURBING: i caughy my husband on bed with his niece doing it

There was drama on Sunday at Keroka township in Nyamira County after a woman caught her husband red handed engaging in illicit sex with her niece.

Janet Bosibori claimed that she went to church and left the husband Patrick Omete at home.

“My husband refused to accompany me to church and pretended that he was looking after the cows. I was shocked when I returned from church only to find him in our bedroom with my niece having sex,” said agitated Bosibori.

Bosibori said he tried to attack Omete in vain.

“He overpowered me when I tried to beat him up. He fled from the house and has not returned home since then,” said Bosibori.

Area chief Kennedy Ndege said upon questioning the niece, she revealed that Omete forced her to have sex with him.

“It is shocking that Omete lured his niece to the bedroom only to end up locking her up and forced her to have sex. I will ensure he is apprehended to face prosecution even if it takes 20 years from now,” said the chief.

The administrator warned men to stop engaging in extramarital affairs adding that married men should be faithful to their wives.