DISTURBING! How bankruptcy has made an MCA want to sale testicles at Ksh.500,000

A former aspirant for Member of County Assembly (MCA) seat has put up one of his testicles for sale for Sh500,000.

Ian-Harriel Kowiti, who hails from Uriri Constituency in Migori County, says he’s tired of living in squalor and poverty, and has opted to raise cash by selling one of his testicles.

Kowiti, who tried his hands in politics in the last General Election as an independent candidate, is also willing to part with one of his kidneys for Sh1.5 million for ‘a local client,’ and three times that amount for ‘client’ based outside the country.

“What is the need of having two of them (testicles) dangling between my legs if I can still do the job perfectly with just one? Imagine that there is someone out there who can’t have a child for one reason or another. I just want to share what I have, for a little profit of course! I’m tired of being broke, yet I don’t need two testicles!” Kowiti posed in an interview with one of the local stations.