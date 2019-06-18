Disturbing! DP Ruto ally MP George Theuri builds swimming pool worth 18 million

Kenyans paid for the construction of a Sh18-million swimming pool at Umoja 1 Primary School in Nairobi, an expenditure that is now raising eyebrows.

The pool was among projects funded by the Embakasi West Constituency Development Fund, under the leadership of Jubilee MP George Theuri, in the 2015/16 financial year.

In that year, according to a report by Auditor-General Edward Ouko, contracts for three construction projects and a youth training were procured through restricted tendering.

SUSPICIOUS PROJECTS

These are Umoja 1 Primary School swimming pool (Sh18,893,518), three classrooms at Supa Loaf Primary School (Sh8,070,944) and driving classes for Embakasi youth at Top Gear Driving School (Sh9, 580,000).

During the audit by Mr Ouko’s office, no documentary evidence was produced to support restricted tendering, as spelled in law.