Distribute or Play Hateful Kikuyu Song at Your Own Peril- Ezekiel Mutua

Films and classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua has issued a stern warning following the viral spiteful Kikuyu song disparaging Kamba Community and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

In a Statement, Mutua asked the Kaparo led NCIC to move with speed to arrest the culprits and ordered that the song should not be aired on any media platform or distributed in any frontier. Anyone found in possession of the same will be charged for being an accomplice to a crime.

“My attention has been drawn to a new kikuyu song by Isaiah and Waharaka titled “Ikamba” that mocks the Kamba community and castigates Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu. The song is offensive and distasteful. It’s translation and real meaning and objective is to mock one community and deride it’s members over the ongoing controversy on charcoal burning in Ukambani.”

The KFCB CEO who is currently on official duty oversees added that the song was in bad taste as it generalizes the acts of a few individuals to malign and deride a whole community in the foulest language.

“It’s a primitive piece of art that contravenes the provisions of Article 33 of the Constitution on Freedom of Expression and amounts to incitement, violence and hate speech. A thorough review of the video shows a clear breach of the KFCB classification guidelines. This video therefore should be suspended forthwith and the two musicians, the producers and distributors arrested and charged with hate speech and incitement to violence.”