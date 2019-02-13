Disobey court orders at your own Risk, no one is above the law, Uhuru to Nurses

President uhuru kenyatta has warned striking nurses against disobeying court orders, kenyatta said tahtobeying court orders is not optional but a requirement of all Kenyans.

Here is the statement:

This morning, at State House, Nairobi, I held a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors to discuss the important issue of the provision of health services. As the National and County Governments, we have a cardinal responsibility to provide adequate and accessible health care to all Kenyans. It is greatly disheartening to learn that some of our nurses have decided to engage in unlawful withdrawal of their labour against the determination of the Employment and Labour Relations Court, which suspended any industrial action for sixty days pending conciliation meetings. I have directed that all nurses should resume duty with immediate effect, and in any case, not later than Friday the 15th of February 2019 at 8:00 a.m. The respective County Governments will therefore be at liberty to undertake any action, as they deem appropriate, against personnel who fail to resume duty as directed by the Employment and Labour Relations Court. We have a clear development agenda. As an investment destination, and a Government that seeks to provide services to her people, we cannot allow unlawful industrial actions to derail us from our focus of taking Kenya forward.