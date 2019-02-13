Disobey court orders at your own Risk, no one is above the law, Uhuru to Nurses

President uhuru kenyatta has warned striking nurses against disobeying court orders, kenyatta said tahtobeying court orders is not optional but a requirement of all Kenyans.
Here is the statement:
This morning, at State House, Nairobi, I held a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors to discuss the important issue of the provision of health services. As the National and County Governments, we have a cardinal responsibility to provide adequate and accessible health care to all Kenyans. It is greatly disheartening to learn that some of our nurses have decided to engage in unlawful withdrawal of their labour against the determination of the Employment and Labour Relations Court, which suspended any industrial action for sixty days pending conciliation meetings. I have directed that all nurses should resume duty with immediate effect, and in any case, not later than Friday the 15th of February 2019 at 8:00 a.m. The respective County Governments will therefore be at liberty to undertake any action, as they deem appropriate, against personnel who fail to resume duty as directed by the Employment and Labour Relations Court. We have a clear development agenda. As an investment destination, and a Government that seeks to provide services to her people, we cannot allow unlawful industrial actions to derail us from our focus of taking Kenya forward.
Comments
Anonymous says
let’s dissect that ruling: was it passed by your cartels judge to form a basis of you ill informed directive.
speed yourself to all hospitals to cover the shift of those your zombies counties refusing to pay the nurses.
vampire do you have sanity!
Anonymous says
this is dictatorship at its best the issue for Nurses has been pending before even the 2017 election,its not an issue of yesterday where you say the court suspended it for sixty days,suspended from when,it seems the cartels around you mislead you so much that you actually don’t know what is on the ground,why is your government discriminative whereby the doctors were paid as per their CBA,why not nurses,to me it seems there is a grudge against nurses whose diploma courses alone is tougher than what you and your deputy did,the reason i say there is a grudge ie is how do you grade a person who has undergone a course to do with human life as unskilled,then you talk of a legacy there is no ligacy your government is the worst since independence you preach wine and consume bluemoon eti nurses should obey the court and report on duty on 15.2.19 did you obey MARAGA ruling?
Anonymous says
Respect court orders my foot! Why has the disobedience of court orders in favour of Miguna Miguna not been enforced? There is no evidence that Uhuru is unaware of the rulings. The feigned concern is unconvincing.