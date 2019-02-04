Discrimination! Somalis bashed for raising funds for their two families after DusitD2 attack

Kenyans on twitter have thrown tantrums at the somali community to what they term as not standing with Kenyans when a problem created by their own occurs.

This happens after Somali leaders organized a fundraiser that realised over 30 million shillings with the fundraiser being led by Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan and Wajir Women Representative Fatuma Gedi among others.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>A big thank you to all the people who attended and made the fundraiser a successful event. <a href=”https://t.co/yCknj8xJ8W”>https://t.co/yCknj8xJ8W</a></p>— Hon. Fatuma Gedi (@Hon_FatumaGedi) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Hon_FatumaGedi/status/1092084249577119745?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 3, 2019</a></blockquote>

The fundraising was for the families of Abdalla Dahir (33) and Feisal Ahmed (31) who were both killed in the DusitD2 attack in January. Abdalla was a photographer while Feisal just started a family and left behind a wife who was seven months pregnant.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Well done…but what happens to the families of victims that do not have such HIGH CONNECTION??? <a href=”https://twitter.com/MPyusufhassan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@MPyusufhassan</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/dnahinga?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@dnahinga</a></p>— Peter Kamau (@PKKamau) <a href=”https://twitter.com/PKKamau/status/1092135075486019584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 3, 2019</a></blockquote>

Abdalla and Feisal were friends and were both having lunch at the DusitD2 hotel during the attack. They were killed at the Secret Garden restaurant where a suicide bomber blew himself.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”in” dir=”ltr”>😂😂😂wacha Mluhya akufe two month continues contributions but haitoshi.</p>— AKHAYOYO (@akhayoyo) <a href=”https://twitter.com/akhayoyo/status/1092404037759258629?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 4, 2019</a></blockquote>

There have been loud murmurs among other Kenyans who question the loyalty of most politicians from the Somali community who seems to view Somalia is their home and not Kenya. Most of the politicians including Bare Shill, Ali Korane and Faraah Maalim spend most of their time engaging about issues in Somalia and not Kenya.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>A total of Kshs 21M was raised for the families of Abdalla & Feisal who died in a terrorist attack at the Dusit. Kamukunji <a href=”https://twitter.com/MPyusufhassan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@MPyusufhassan</a> was the chief guest assisted by Wajir County Rep <a href=”https://twitter.com/Hon_FatumaGedi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@Hon_FatumaGedi</a>. Several Senators, MPs, MCAs, Business & religious leaders graced the event. <a href=”https://t.co/Xt0cgn5vWn”>pic.twitter.com/Xt0cgn5vWn</a></p>— Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Asmali77/status/1092074839077277696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 3, 2019</a></blockquote>

