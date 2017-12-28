EXPOSED: Sharp Disagreement Over Cabinet Nominees, DP Ruto Rejects Kabogo, Jamleck Kamau, Munya Inclusion

Word on the high streets of Nairobi is that President Uhuru and his Deputy William Ruto had sharp disagreements over cabinet appointments.

DP Ruto is said to have opposed the inclusion of ex governors William Kabogo (Kiambu) & Peter Munya (Meru) and former Kigumo MP Hon Jamleck Kamau into the cabinet. Governor Munya and Hon Kamau were proposed by KANU chairman Gideon Moi while Governor Kabogo is backed by Mt Kenya power brokers but also is well known to be close to the president on his own right.

DP Ruto is still stuck in the Jubilee nominations during which he hand-picked Jubilee flag-bearers in Central Kenya, he still holds a grudge against Governor for leading the ‘independents’ in the region– an MP who requested anonymity told this writer.

Governor Kabogo move to mobilize the independents, a group of powerful individuals from the region who believed they lost Jubilee nominations unfairly has come to haunt him. Kabogo is also on record to have told DP Ruto that the Kikuyu community will consider several factors and therefore not automatic for him to get 100% support come 2022.

Governor Munya openly opposed DP Ruto and even told him off saying he himself (Munya) will contest for presidency and thus not all Mt Kenya voters are robots to vote for DP, this is what is haunting Munya now.

Jamleck Kamau was also in the Kabogo team together with senator Kembi Gitura among others that were critical of how DP micro managed Jubilee nominations that saw most of his allies win.

Senator Moi is pushing for the appointment of the said three Mt Kenya politicians to as away of buiding an alliance of sorts for 2022 stab at the presidency, this is what drives DP Ruto into paranoia.