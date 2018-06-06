Did KCAA Intentionally Misdirect the Missing Aircraft? Shocking Details Emerge

Search efforts to locate FlySax plane that went missing on Tuesday evening on its way to Nairobi from Kitale have bore little fruit.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Assistant Director in charge of Mountain Areas Simon Gitau has said that a phone signal of one of the occupants had been detected in the Aberdares in Nyandarua County.

According to Mr. Gitau, the Wednesday morning search commenced in the Kinangopo area at 4 am where the phone signal was located.

However, poor visibility is still a hindrance in the rescue operations.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCCA) Director-General Gilbert Kibe on Tuesday evening confirmed that the flight registration number 5Y CAC lost contact with the control at 5 PM.

Eight passengers and two crew members were on board when the plane operated by East African Safari Air Express went off the radar.

Other details continue to emege with blogger Cyprian Nyakundi insinuating that KCAA intentionally redirected Fly 540 flight from Kitale to JKIA instead of Wilson Airport.

“They wanted it to crash so that it can distract Kenyans from the on-going corruption under-currents,” he tweeted.