Did Governor Mutua Bribe Hon KALONZO Over Machakos By-Election? Details

Eyes are trained on Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka over the Machakos By-election even as internal wars continue to rock the Party.

This is because even though a by-election loom, former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama feels the successful petitioner Wavinya Ndeti is a weak candidate who would humiliate the party if she is to face the incumbent Alfred Mutua.

As the wrangles play out, word has emerged that Governor Mutua recently greased the palm of Kalonzo aka water melon with a whooping Sh3Million in cash.

This was apparently at the wedding of Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana in Karen.

Kalonzo is said to have since changed tune and is of the view that Mutua should be left to finish his term instead of subjecting voters in Machakos to campaigns at the expense of development.

Kalonzo is reportedly getting cosy with Mutua not only for bigger plans but also to coax Ndeti and Muthama into ceasefire