Diamond’s ex lover socialite Zari Hassan blows the internet with her new bae’s heart throbbing birthday message

Did socialite Zari the Boss Lady just let the cat out of the basket when she took to social media to celebrate her 40th birthday?

Zarinah Ntale alias Zari Hassan on Wednesday September 23, 2020 celebrated her 40th birthday in style.

Zari the boss lady is a Ugandan socialite and an entrepreneur from Uganda who resides in South Africa. She is best known for her lavish lifestyle and expensive taste for worldly things.

When the mother of five took to her official instagram account to celebrate her day, her new-found love emerged.

Frederick Nuamah, who is an Actor, Music and movie producer, Media personality and an Entrepreneur from Ghana is Zari’s new lover.

Below is the long post that the media personality posted wishing Zari a birthday.

Mtoto kapendeza @zarithebosslady Just when I tot of giving up to the fate that true love doesn’t exist, u came and showed me the best of it. Thanks for being u for me.

U are, and always have been, my dream girl. Even before I spoke to u on Eddie’s phone, ur vision was in my mind just as u are. I spent days upon days thinking about what in the world I could possibly write for u that would make this birthday amazing.

I spent hours upon hours trying to figure out what to say. Nothing was as sincere as me wishing u a happy day, not just today, but every day. It’s simple, ur happiness is my happiness. Ur life began on this day. My life began the day we spoke.

I’m so glad both days happened. kipenzicharoho ! As time keeps going by, u are moving and growing older. In each minute of an hour, each hour of each day, each day of the week, each week of the month and in each month of the year.

Mamayao …let me use this letter to validate all my love for u. Before we spoke, I didn’t believe it was possible to love someone so deeply and completely, but u have given me faith that true love really does exist bcos i share it with u.

Most importantly, I love the way u complete me. U are my the soul mate I tot I’d never find. U cheer me up when I’m down and help me find balance when my world is out of control.

U make me want to do the same for u. As u can see, today, I’ve decided to go bigger than texting, I felt like writing what I know I don’t tell u enough, and we may not live in the same country or even on the same continent, hold on, which continent is UAE again? 😜but u are always with me in my heart

and in my mind.

Today I am wishing u a very happy birthday, and hoping that you enjoy every moment of ur special day. U are such a special person to me, and I hope that u are happy where u are and never stop living ur beautiful life to the fullest! #toGodbetheglory #nakupenda #weweniwangu #nakutamani