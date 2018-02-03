Devil Worshiping In Kenya

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

People think devil worshipping involves going into a dark building at 2am, chanting satan praises naked and drinking human blood. No. This thing comes in many forms, and I see it in Kenya daily.

The fire engine operator who drives his machine to a raging fire WITHOUT WATER…that is a devil worshiper.

The Indian who pays you Kshs 15,000 per month before tax in Industrial Area, yet your title is Senior Accountant, and you work 70 hours a week, is a devil worshipper.

A Commander in Chief who goes watching Formula One in Abu Dhabi, while his troops have just been slaughtered in a foreign country, is a very senior devil worshipper.

A man who fills the table with beer and shares pictures on social media, while his mother is being threatened by the Omena Traders Association of Siaya (OTAS), over unpaid omena debts, is actually devil worshipping.

A woman who writes a message, “Ni wewe tu baby, can’t wait until you chew me like Big G again”, then sends it to 12 different men at midnight, is not just a devil worshipper, but the devil’s first cousin.

And all those people who can’t see the sacrifices Raila Odinga has made for our liberation….saitan.

Don’t assume the devil is only worshipped in a building along Nyerere Road