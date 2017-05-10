How development of retail markets in Busia County has positively impacted local lives

Being a predominantly agri-based economy, Busia County Government led by Governor Sospeter Ojaamong early in its term in office commissioned a study that identified various bottlenecks to agri-business within county.
As a former Member of parliament in the area, Governor Sospeter Ojaamong was aware of challanges facing local farmers and fishermen and therefore wanted to identify ways through which the county could utilize devolved funds to harness local resources so as to reduce poverty and unemployment whilst stablizing food security and boosting revenues for the country.
In the longer term, these retail markets would also provide revenue streams for the county government and this is income that could be channeled towards other critical areas such as public health, education and roads.
