How development of retail markets in Busia County has positively impacted local lives

Being a predominantly agri-based economy, Busia County Government led by Governor Sospeter Ojaamong early in its term in office commissioned a study that identified various bottlenecks to agri-business within county. As a former Member of parliament in the area, Governor Sospeter Ojaamong was aware of challanges facing local farmers and fishermen and therefore wanted to identify ways through which the county could utilize devolved funds to harness local resources so as to reduce poverty and unemployment whilst stablizing food security and boosting revenues for the country.

As a result of this, and as part of its strategic plan, the Busia County Government made a decision to expand existing retail markets and develop new ones so as to give farmers easier facilitation to markets and to reduces losses resulting from poor handling of agricultural produce.

Consequently, Governor Ojaamong commissioned the development of three fully equiped modern markets in Busia, Malaba and Bumala markets and the development of 1400 modern stalls across the seven sub counties of Busia County.

Governor Ojaamong supported local farmers through procurement of tractors which the county government deployed throughout Busia sub counties to help small holder farmers in tilling of agricultural land.