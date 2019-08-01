Detectives to probe theft of computers donated by Chinese government to parliament

Detectives have opened probe after container sent to Parliament Buildings with goods donated by China arrived empty. Chinese Embassy says it’s shocked.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Michael Sialai, confirmed that the container tagged ‘diplomatic goods’ was delivered on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, as expected but after the seals were opened, it was found to be empty

“Indeed a container arrived at Parliament Square on July 30, 2019, whence I appointed some officers from the National Assembly to confirm the delivery as per the correspondence from the consignee (Chinese Embassy),” reads the statement by Sialai.

“Upon opening of the container seals, the container was confirmed to have been empty. Both the agent and our officers brought this matter to my attention and I made a decision that the DCI officers attached to the Parliament Road Police Station be informed of this development, which was done promptly.” Sialai added.

The goods had been listed as laptops and computer projectors which were gifted by the National People’s Congress of China and the consignment was to be delivered through the Chinese Embassy in Kenya.

“While we remain grateful to our guest from the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi for the planned donation, the National Assembly wishes to clarify that the matter is now in the hands of the consignee and their logistics partner,” Sialai’s communique further stated.

“We were shocked to be notified by the National Assembly that when the container arrived in the Parliament yesterday on 30th July and opened by the officers of the National Assembly, it was empty inside. This is the first time such a thing has ever happened,” read a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Kenya.

The value of the missing electronics is still yet to be established.

The news elicited reactions from Kenyans who described the disappearance as a taste of MPs own medicine.

“Good and awesome, let them feel how it means when they give empty promises to Kenyans who elect them,” commented Joel Bett.

“Empty promises returned back to them,” responded a Twitter user by the name Sammy.