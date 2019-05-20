Detectives arrests six suspects on robbery with violence allegations

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday evening arrested six suspects following a violent robbery in Kitengela.

The six – Stephen Ngiru Kuria, Wilson Mutua Kitheka, Vincent Odhiambo, Elizabeth Akinyi Abuto, Lavender Akinyi Ogilo and Quinter Adhiambo Ongi’no – were arrested in Kilimani.

Two motor vehicles – Toyota Prado and Nissan Navara – as well as master keys, fake number plates, masking tapes and a safe were also confiscated during the arrest.

According to the DCI, two of the suspects – Elizabeth Akinyi Abuto and Lavender Akinyi Ogilo – had warrants of arrest for absconding court and jumping bail respectively.

