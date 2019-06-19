Kenya Today

Detectives arrests prison warder for sharing terror photos with blogger Alai

Prison Warder Patrick Safari was on Tuesday arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for allegedly sending a photo of recently killed police officers to renowned blogger Robert Alai.

Safari, who was on leave, was arrested in Kitui hours after he posted on his Twitter handle that DCI sleuths were after him.

Alai was arrested on Tuesday, a day after he posted a picture of police officers who were killed after their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Wajir.

Eight officers died during the incident, which Al Shabaab militants claimed responsibility.

Alai took issue with how the officers handled the bodies of the fallen soldiers – with zero dignity.

National Police Service and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NICC) issued statements condemning his acts, saying they amounted to glorifying terrorist activities.

They asked the blogger to pull down the pictures, which he did.

He is set to be charged with disclosure of information in relation to terrorist activities, the Anti-terror Police Unit (ATPU) has said.

