Details unveil NYS season 3 scandal amid season 2 case

From season one to season two, and now season three! Is the National Youth Service (NYS) a kind of a movie? As the case about the second scandal at the NYS goes on, detectives have uncovered a fresh scandal about fraudulent payments worth Kshs 1.2 billion. Has the NYS turned into a hotbed of scandals?

Peter Ngumi from the Assets Recovery Agency, and an investigating officer Fredrick Musyoki, told a court that they came across the suspicious payments to more companies and individuals who had not been reported.

“Upon analysing the bank statements and documents concerning the accounts of the respondents, I establish that they received funds fraudulently from the NYS and associates split into several transactions,” Musyoki stated.

The documents revealed that Firstling Supplies received Kshs 795,199,245 million between July 4 and 13 in 2017.

Flagstone Merchants Limited received Kshs 195,176,275 million from the institution in March 2017.

The court documents further show, that another company by the name Excella Supplies, received Kshs 188, 890, 602 in payments.

Betty Omondi received a total of Kshs 8.6 million in different payments in the months of February, April and July 2017.

Anti corruption court judge Hedwig Ong’udi issued a new order freezing the accounts of the newly discovered suspects.

The initial estimate in the second NYS scandal showed that Kshs 9 billion was lost, however, suspects have been charged with the loss of Kshs 468 million.

Former Youth Affairs PS Lillian Omollo has also had her accounts frozen over graft allegations in the second NYS scandal. What do you think should be done to end these continued scandals? Should NYS be dissolved?