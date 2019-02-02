Exposed: Details of a tragic DEATH of Six workers at Hon Mudavadi’s home in Karen

By A Mutai

Information reaching us at Kenyan Herald indicate that there are mysterious deaths of about 6 people at Musalia Mudavadi’s residence in Karen Nairobi. A family member, Frankline Kipruto, who is willing to be quoted reached out devastated by lack of information from the Musalia’s residence almost 24hrs later after their loved one was found dumped at Umash funeral home.

Frankline narrates how he tried reaching his brother a day before at 8pm and his phone was offline. He then tried at 10pm after the wife of the deceased called asking the whereabouts of her husband.

“I wish if you can follow this story, how can Six young Men die in the house Hon Mudavadi’s house in Karen two in ICu and no one is contacting their families plus the cause of the Death.” Frankline wrote to the editor of this publication.

“One of them is my brother. Edmond Ekesa. He is now lying stiff at Umash. He worked as a landscaper at Mudavadi’s house plus other Six and one Driver” Frankline goes on.

“Around 2pm yesterday, I tried calling him for salamu but the phone was off. At around 10pm, his wife called me asking for is whereabouts, but i ignored thinking he went for a sleepover somewhere. Today at around 9am is when I heard my neighbor saying boys died at Mudavadi’s house and I was worried. I went straight to Mudavadi’s place but was chased away by bodyguards. Later, they picked me and took me to Umash. Found them there. Still on there overalls, the report attached is written they consumed poisonous miti shamba… How..?!! No one knows… No one to communicate, Mudavadi is outside Kenya. We are in darkness and we are denied to transfer the bodies” Frankline narrates.

The family says the matter has been reported to Karen Police station. By the time of going to press, it was late (Almost midnight) and we couldn’t immediately reach the Karen police station

According to the information obtained from the family, three people died on the spot at the Residence, two others on the way and two were admitted to ICU.



More to follow………….

