Details of Uhuru’s meeting with CS Matiangi, Madaraka day to be celebrated in Narok

Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang’i on Monday led the National Celebrations Committee to a State House meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The meeting was arranged to brief the head of state over the preparedness of the committee to hold this year’s Madaraka day celebration.

It was originally planned for the Madaraka day celebrations to be held at Kajiado stadium in Kajiado county, however, delay in construction work has made the President change the venue to Narok country according to a tweet by State House Kenya.



“The committee expressed concerns that the Kajiado stadium construction works may not be completed within the remaining three months as earlier envisaged. Consequently, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that this year’s Madaraka Day Celebrations be held in Narok County” reads a statement on Twitter by State House Kenya.

They further explained the reasons for the change of venue to Narok county, stating that the move is to ensure the benefits of hosting such a big celebration remains in the same economic block.

“By moving the celebrations from Kajiado to Narok County, the Govt seeks to ensure that the benefits arising from the hosting of the national event are retained within the same economic block in line with the established trend of hosting some national events in the Counties” reads another tweet by State House Kenya.

Madaraka day is a national holiday celebrated every 1st June in Kenya to commemorate the attainment of independent self-governance.